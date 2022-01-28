Stateside: Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Today on Stateside, Leland Schools superintendent Stephanie Long shares her experiences with leadership and decision-making during the pandemic. Then, Elijah Forbes, an Indigenous Two-Spirit comic writer and artist, is featured in A Howl: An Indigenous Anthology of Wolves, Werewolves, and Rougarou. Plus, a UM researcher speaks on the importance of neighbors and community for older folks during COVID.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Stephanie Long, superintendent, Leland Schools
  • Elijah Forbes, comic writer and artist
  • Jessica Finlay, researcher, University of Michigan

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
Related Content
    Stateside
    Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
    Stateside Staff
    ,
    The current pandemic situation in Michigan amid mixed signals. Compensation for Detroiters who lost their homes to inflated property tax bills. Last night's State of the State address. Governor Whitmer looks to restore Earned Income Tax Credit.
    Stateside
    Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
    Stateside Staff
    ,
    For the first time in history, more Michiganders died than were born in 2020, according to findings from demographer Kurt Metzger. Stateside unpacked those numbers with Metzger and talked with an economist about what the data might mean for Michigan’s economy. Then, why abortion rights advocates picked 2022 as their year to ask for constitutional change.
    Stateside
    Stateside Podcast: Michigan saw more deaths than births in 2020
    Dustin Dwyer
    ,
    According to recent reports, in 2020, more people died than were born in Michigan. Kurt Metzger, director emeritus of Data Driven Detroit, and Charlie Ballard, professor of economics at Michigan State University, joined Stateside to discuss the trend and impacts.