Stateside: Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

It's been a tough week for Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Today on Stateside, we broke down what's happening with some political experts. Also, the effort to keep invasive carp out of the Great Lakes gets a major funding boost in 2022. And, we get the details on another voting-related ballot drive announced just today.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

TODAY'S GUESTS:

