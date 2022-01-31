© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

Published January 31, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST
Stateside

It's been a tough week for Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Today on Stateside, we broke down what's happening with some political experts. Also, the effort to keep invasive carp out of the Great Lakes gets a major funding boost in 2022. And, we get the details on another voting-related ballot drive announced just today.

TODAY'S GUESTS:

  • Emily Lawler, news leader for MLive's statewide team editing political and public health news
  • Rick Pluta, senior Capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, state politics reporter with Bridge Michigan
  • Molly Flanagan, chief operating officer at the Alliance for the Great Lakes
  • Chad Livengood, senior editor for Crain’s Detroit Business
  • Clara Hendrickson, Report for America fellow with the Detroit Free Press

StatesideFish and WildlifeGovernor WhitmerMichigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
