Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Published February 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, what quarterback Matthew Stafford's trip to the Super Bowl in his first year with the Rams says about the Detroit Lions. Then, a survey from the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health shows the effectiveness of children wearing helmets while sledding.

Plus, a conversation with Jon King, a longtime, progressive journalist in conservative Livingston County, whose recent resignation has sparked a local controversy.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • John Niyo, sports columnist, Detroit News
  • Sarah J. Clark, co-director, University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health
  • Jon King, journalist, former WHMI news director

StatesideStatesideNFLDetroit LionsChildren's HealthLivingston County
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
