Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Today on Stateside, what quarterback Matthew Stafford's trip to the Super Bowl in his first year with the Rams says about the Detroit Lions. Then, a survey from the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health shows the effectiveness of children wearing helmets while sledding.

Plus, a conversation with Jon King, a longtime, progressive journalist in conservative Livingston County, whose recent resignation has sparked a local controversy.

