Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
Today on Stateside, what quarterback Matthew Stafford's trip to the Super Bowl in his first year with the Rams says about the Detroit Lions. Then, a survey from the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health shows the effectiveness of children wearing helmets while sledding.
Plus, a conversation with Jon King, a longtime, progressive journalist in conservative Livingston County, whose recent resignation has sparked a local controversy.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- John Niyo, sports columnist, Detroit News
- Sarah J. Clark, co-director, University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health
- Jon King, journalist, former WHMI news director