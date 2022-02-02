Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

Today on Stateside, while people in the southern parts of Michigan are bracing for a massive snowstorm, those in the Upper Peninsula are making the best of their winter weather with a 500-mile snowmobile race in Sault Ste. Marie. We talked to one of the organizers. Also, we checked in with folks from the state's new 10th Congressional District about what’s at stake in the wide open race. And we looked at the impacts of climate change on our state's beloved cherry and apple industries.

