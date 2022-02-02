© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

Published February 2, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST
Today on Stateside, while people in the southern parts of Michigan are bracing for a massive snowstorm, those in the Upper Peninsula are making the best of their winter weather with a 500-mile snowmobile race in Sault Ste. Marie. We talked to one of the organizers. Also, we checked in with folks from the state's new 10th Congressional District about what’s at stake in the wide open race. And we looked at the impacts of climate change on our state's beloved cherry and apple industries.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Bugsy Sailor, owner of the Upper Peninsula Supply Co. in Marquette
  • Ric Federau, chairman of the International 500 Snowmobile Race in Sault Ste. Marie
  • Keith Matheny, environmental reporter at the Detroit Free Press
  • Jeff Payne, local news editor for the Macomb Daily
  • Michael Taylor, mayor of Sterling Heights

Tags

Statesidecherriessnow stormsnowmobiling10th congressional district
