© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

Published February 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, takeaways from recently released campaign finance reports from the governor's race in Michigan. Then, the Michigan State Fair's main building turns 100 years old as its other facilities face demolition. Plus, the story of America’s favorite Depression-Era racehorse, which begins in Detroit.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Simon Schuster, executive director, Michigan Campaign Finance Network
  • John Minnis, author
  • Amy Elliot Bragg, special projects editor, Crain’s Detroit Business
  • Mike Howard, retired colonel, U.S. Marine Corps; Howard family historian

Tags

StatesideStatesideGovernor's Racecampaign financeMichigan State Fairhorse racing
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content
  • stateside new full show post
    Stateside
    Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022
    Stateside Staff
    ,
    While people in lower Michigan are bracing for a snowstorm, those in the Upper Peninsula are making the best of their winter weather with a 500-mile snowmobile race in Sault Ste. Marie. Also, we checked in with folks from the state's new 10th Congressional District about what’s at stake in the wide open district race. And a look at the impacts of climate change on our beloved cherry and apple industries.
  • Journalist Jon King
    Stateside
    Livingston broadcaster discusses “forced departure” from radio station
    Elizabeth Harlow
    ,
    Jon King was the award-winning News Director and co-host of the morning show on WHMI-FM until he shocked listeners by resigning on the air last week. Disagreements over what it means to lead an objective newsroom in a politically fraught time, and whether advertisers were influencing content and coverage, led to his departure.
  • Peter_Meijer_headshot.jpg
    Stateside
    Stateside Podcast: Peter Meijer's political evolution
    April Van Buren
    ,
    The game changed for a lot of people on Jan. 6, 2021 — maybe for no one more than West Michigan Republican Congressman Peter Meijer. On today's pod, we talk to writer Tim Alberta about his deep-dive profile of Meijer for The Atlantic.
  • stateside new full show post
    Stateside
    Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
    Stateside Staff
    ,
    Former Detroit Lion quarterback Matthew Stafford goes to the Super Bowl. A poll on children wearing helmets while sledding. A deep dive with Jon King, a longtime Livingston County journalist who was forced to resign last week.