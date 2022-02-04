Stateside: Friday, Feb. 4, 2022
Today on Stateside, a reporter for The Detroit News joined us to talk about a recent proposal to replace the statue of Lewis Cass that currently stands in U.S. Capitol's statuary hall with one of former Detroit Mayor Coleman Young. Then, an exploration of Malcolm X's life and legacy in Michigan. The civil rights icon grew up in Lansing and maintained close ties with fellow activists in Detroit. To wrap up, Lester Graham and Tammy Coxen whipped up a smoky libation to ease you into the weekend.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- James Dickson, reporter for The Detroit News
- John Aerni-Flessner, associate professor for the Residential College in the Arts and Humanities at Michigan State University
- Kidada Williams, associate professor of African American and American history at Wayne State University
- Herb Boyd, Detroit writer, journalist, and activist
- Lester Graham, reporter at Michigan Radio
- Tammy Coxen, owner of Tammy's Tastings