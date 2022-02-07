© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

Published February 7, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST
Today on Stateside, April Baer picks back up with Simon Schuster on campaign finance in Michigan with a look at legislative PAC money–who’s giving it and who’s getting it. Nonbinary artist and drag performer Bux discusses their plans for Grand Rapids’ first dry LGBTQ nightclub, Joule’s Molly House. And, while Sault St. Marie’s Abby Roque may be tearing up Olympic ice this year as the first Native player on the U.S. women’s hockey team, have you heard of the first Native player on the men’s team? George Jones joins us to talk about his uncle Taffy Abel, also from the Soo, who skated to silver at the first Winter Olympics in 1924.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Simon Schuster, executive director, Michigan Campaign Finance Network
  • Bux, Queen Mother of Joule’s Molly House
  • George Jones, nephew of Taffy Abel

