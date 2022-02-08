© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Published February 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, anti-vaccine mandate protestors disrupt traffic at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit, causing a closure. Then, how Carlean Gill went from preforming at Idlewild to founding a prominent Black business in Saginaw. Also, Michigan's parks look for funding as pandemic usage remains high. Plus, another installment in Stateside's abortion rights series, as we hear from a Michigander who has been a longtime abortion rights opponent.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario
  • Rachel Clark, historian, Michigan History Center
  • Ron Olson, state parks chief, Michigan Department of Natural Resources
  • Nick DeLeeuw, vice president, Resch Strategies in Lansing

Tags

Stateside Statesidevaccine mandateblack owned businessessaginawMichigan state parksanti-abortion
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content