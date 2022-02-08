Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
Today on Stateside, anti-vaccine mandate protestors disrupt traffic at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit, causing a closure. Then, how Carlean Gill went from preforming at Idlewild to founding a prominent Black business in Saginaw. Also, Michigan's parks look for funding as pandemic usage remains high. Plus, another installment in Stateside's abortion rights series, as we hear from a Michigander who has been a longtime abortion rights opponent.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario
- Rachel Clark, historian, Michigan History Center
- Ron Olson, state parks chief, Michigan Department of Natural Resources
- Nick DeLeeuw, vice president, Resch Strategies in Lansing