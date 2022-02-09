Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Today on Stateside, we talked to a reporter about the latest news involving the parents of the alleged Oxford High School shooter. We also got an update on the Ambassador Bridge back ups, and we heard from the founder of the Autism History Museum in Lansing about why he wants to teach people about neurodiversity. Plus, one woman’s story on how not being able to terminate an unwanted pregnancy shaped how she sees the abortion debate.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • James Dickson, reporter with The Detroit News
  • Dave Battagello, reporter with The Windsor Star
  • Xavier DeGroat, founder of the Xavier DeGroat Foundation and creator of the Autism History Museum in Lansing
  • Catherine Hadley, Washtenaw County resident and abortion rights supporter

Stateside oxford high school shootingAmbassador Bridgeabortionautism
