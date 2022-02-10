Stateside: Feb. 10, 2022
On today's episode of Stateside, Bridge Michigan's Mike Wilkinson joins with an update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in our state. Then, Michigan Public Radio Network's Rick Pluta provides a rundown of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's latest budget proposal.
Hear about one playwright's journey to Broadway from commissioning a play for Detroit Public Theater. Plus, what's going on with the Russia-Ukraine situation, told from the perspective of two Ukrainian nationals living in metro Detroit.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW
- Mike Wilkinson, Bridge Michigan reporter
- Rick Pluta, Reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
- Noah Haidle, Playwright/ screenwriter
- Olena Danylyuk, Ukrainian American City Committee of Metro Detroit
- Dmitry Koublitsky, Real estate agent