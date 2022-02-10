Stateside: Feb. 10, 2022

On today's episode of Stateside, Bridge Michigan's Mike Wilkinson joins with an update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in our state. Then, Michigan Public Radio Network's Rick Pluta provides a rundown of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's latest budget proposal.

Hear about one playwright's journey to Broadway from commissioning a play for Detroit Public Theater. Plus, what's going on with the Russia-Ukraine situation, told from the perspective of two Ukrainian nationals living in metro Detroit.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW