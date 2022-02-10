© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Feb. 10, 2022

Published February 10, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST
stateside new full show post

On today's episode of Stateside, Bridge Michigan's Mike Wilkinson joins with an update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in our state. Then, Michigan Public Radio Network's Rick Pluta provides a rundown of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's latest budget proposal.

Hear about one playwright's journey to Broadway from commissioning a play for Detroit Public Theater. Plus, what's going on with the Russia-Ukraine situation, told from the perspective of two Ukrainian nationals living in metro Detroit.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Mike Wilkinson, Bridge Michigan reporter
  • Rick Pluta, Reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Noah Haidle, Playwright/ screenwriter
  • Olena Danylyuk, Ukrainian American City Committee of Metro Detroit
  • Dmitry Koublitsky, Real estate agent

Tags

Stateside michigan budgetGovernor Whitmercoronvirusbroadwaytheaterukraine
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content