Stateside: Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

Today on Stateside, an update on recent truck blockades at the Ambassador Bridge and what it means for Michigan's supply chain. Then, with the fate of Roe v. Wade still hanging in the balance, we talked to a Detroit activist about her effort to destigmatize and broaden access to abortion pills.

Then, an annual local sledding race near Traverse City has a catch: the sleds have to be made of cardboard. Farther north, we checked in on the effort to make massive repairs and upgrades to the Soo Locks. And finally, with omicron cases waning, we talked to the Ingham County health officer about why she decided to lift the school mask mandate there.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

