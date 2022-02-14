© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

Published February 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, we celebrate former Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford's Super Bowl victory while questioning the ownership and management of the Lions. Detroiter Olayami Dabls, an artist for nearly five decades, is named the 2022 Kresge Eminent Artist. Exposure to COVID-19 might take away your sense of smell but a Michigan nose doctor says there are ways to get it back.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • John Niyo, Detroit News sports columinst
  • Olayami Dabls, Detroit installation artist, Kresge award recipient
  • Dr. Mark Zacharek, Michigan Sinus Center director
  • Kendra Carr, Interlochen Public Radio reporter

Tags

Stateside COVIDsmellkresgekresge foundationsportssuper bowl
Stay Connected
Related Content