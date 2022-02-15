© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

Published February 15, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST
Today on Stateside, a deep dive into Antrim County, where a clerical error in ballot counting snowballed into a battle cry for supporters of the "Big Lie." Then, Kalamazoo poet Gabriel Giron shares his last collaboration with friend and fellow poet Kirk Latimer, who tragically passed away in 2020. Plus, a reporter and a professor discuss UFO sightings in Michigan and the hunt for extraterrestrial life. ˆ(This segment originally aired on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.)

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Emma Brown, investigative reporter, Washington Post
  • Gabriel Giron, poet
  • David Leins, reporter, WDET and UFO enthusiast
  • Nilton Renno, professor of climate and space sciences & engineering, University of Michigan

election fraud, antrim county, michigan poets, UFO
