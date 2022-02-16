© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Published February 16, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST
To kick off today’s episode of Stateside, Michigan Radio’s Nisa Khan and Laura Weber Davis recap what we know so far about which candidates are running and where in Michigan’s newly remapped congressional districts. Biba Adams and Natasha Miller unpack the Detroit origins of a term made popular well beyond the city through hip hop: “what up doe.” And, Dr. Trevon Logan and Anna Gifty Okopu-Agyeman discuss Michigan State University economist Lisa Cook’s nomination to the Federal Reserve and disparities for Black women in economics.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Laura Weber Davis, Stateside Executive Producer at Michigan Radio
  • Nisa Khan, Data Reporter at Michigan Radio
  • Biba Adams, Senior Daytime News Writer at The Grio
  • Natasha T. Miller, poet, author, activist, and film producer
  • Dr. Trevon Logan, professor of Economics and an Associate Dean at Ohio State University
  • Anna Gifty Okopu-Agyeman, economic researcher and co-founder of The Sadie Collective

Stateside DetroitElection 2022economicsblack womenwhat up doe
