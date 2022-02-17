Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

Today on Stateside, Detroit Free Press reporters Dave Boucher and Clara Hendrickson share their analysis of public speech in the Republican party, and how their rhetoric has changed in the Trump era. Then, an extended segment with music writer Dan Charnas, whose recently published book, Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, the Hip-Hop Producer, cements the Detroit beat-maker's legacy as a virtuoso and visionary.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

