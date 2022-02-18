© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

Published February 18, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST
Today on Stateside, the numbers behind falling COVID case counts and rescinded mask mandates in Michigan. Then, Enbridge moves forward with petroleum pipeline construction plans, after a report finds a Line 5 shutdown would hardly harm Michigan.

Also, celebrating the idiosyncratic actor at Nicolas Uncaged 8 in Detroit on Saturday, Feb. 19. Plus, a look into a new IPR series, [Un]Natural Selection, which asks if humans create more problems in trying to solve environmental issues.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Mike Wilkinson, staff writer, Bridge Michigan
  • Lester Graham, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Jack Schulz, founder, Nicolas Uncaged
  • Dan Wanschura, program director, Interlochen Public Radio

