Stateside: Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

Today on Stateside, the numbers behind falling COVID case counts and rescinded mask mandates in Michigan. Then, Enbridge moves forward with petroleum pipeline construction plans, after a report finds a Line 5 shutdown would hardly harm Michigan.

Also, celebrating the idiosyncratic actor at Nicolas Uncaged 8 in Detroit on Saturday, Feb. 19. Plus, a look into a new IPR series, [Un]Natural Selection, which asks if humans create more problems in trying to solve environmental issues.

