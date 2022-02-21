© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

Published February 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST
On today's Stateside, a discussion on the University of Michigan’s response to men's basketball coach Juwan Howard hitting a Wisconsin coach after this weekend’s game. Then, a conversation with a boxer who fought against heroin addiction while fighting for a national title and the documentary filmmaker who chronicled the story. After that, a Chelsea restaurateur joins us to discuss The Common Grill as the fine dining fixture prepares to close. Finally, an Indigenous food sovereignty activist talks about the sugarbush ceremony that Detroit police broke up in River Rouge Park this past weekend.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • John U. Bacon, author, sports commentator at Michigan Radio
  • Michael Ramsdell, director of We Can Be Heroes
  • Taylor Duerr, boxer and subject of We Can Be Heroes
  • Craig Common, owner and executive chef of The Common Grill 
  • Rosebud Bear Schneider, Detroit Sugarbush Project ceremony organizer 

If you or someone you know is wrestling with addiction, find help in your county.

opioid crisis sports Food Indigenous
