Stateside: Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

On today's Stateside, a discussion on the University of Michigan’s response to men's basketball coach Juwan Howard hitting a Wisconsin coach after this weekend’s game. Then, a conversation with a boxer who fought against heroin addiction while fighting for a national title and the documentary filmmaker who chronicled the story. After that, a Chelsea restaurateur joins us to discuss The Common Grill as the fine dining fixture prepares to close. Finally, an Indigenous food sovereignty activist talks about the sugarbush ceremony that Detroit police broke up in River Rouge Park this past weekend.

John U. Bacon, author, sports commentator at Michigan Radio

Michael Ramsdell, director of We Can Be Heroes

Taylor Duerr, boxer and subject of We Can Be Heroes

Craig Common, owner and executive chef of The Common Grill

Rosebud Bear Schneider, Detroit Sugarbush Project ceremony organizer

If you or someone you know is wrestling with addiction, find help in your county.