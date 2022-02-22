Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio reporters Beenish Ahmed and Nisa Khan find defendants stuck in pretrial limbo upwards of 120 days in some cases. Then, African American Vernacular English's Afro-Caribbean roots and how AAVE is used and valued in Michigan's communities. Plus, cannabis consumption lounge Hot Box Social to be opened in Hazel Park.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Beenish Ahmed, reporter, Michigan Radio
- Nisa Khan, reporter, Michigan Radio
- Dr. Walter F. Edwards, professor of linguistics, Wayne State University
- Annalise Frank, cannabis reporter, Crain’s Detroit Business