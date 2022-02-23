© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

Published February 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST
Today on Stateside, Congressman Andy Levin gives his latest on Ukraine and his upcoming primary contest. Then, we rebroadcast a discussion from March 2021 with two teachers about how COVID upended K-12 education. After that, we look at Auburn Hills decision to opt out of regional bus service. We end the program discussing the dropping COVID case numbers with Michigan Radio's Kate Wells.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Andy Levin, congressman, Democrat representing Michigan’s 9th district, member of the Congressional Ukraine caucus
  • Matinga Raggatz, educator, Stateside’s education commentator
  • Jessyca Matthews, Flint High School teacher
  • Megan Owens, executive director of Transportation Riders United
  • Kate Wells, reporter for Michigan Radio

