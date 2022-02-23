Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

Today on Stateside, Congressman Andy Levin gives his latest on Ukraine and his upcoming primary contest. Then, we rebroadcast a discussion from March 2021 with two teachers about how COVID upended K-12 education. After that, we look at Auburn Hills decision to opt out of regional bus service. We end the program discussing the dropping COVID case numbers with Michigan Radio's Kate Wells.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

