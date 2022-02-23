Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
Today on Stateside, Congressman Andy Levin gives his latest on Ukraine and his upcoming primary contest. Then, we rebroadcast a discussion from March 2021 with two teachers about how COVID upended K-12 education. After that, we look at Auburn Hills decision to opt out of regional bus service. We end the program discussing the dropping COVID case numbers with Michigan Radio's Kate Wells.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Andy Levin, congressman, Democrat representing Michigan’s 9th district, member of the Congressional Ukraine caucus
- Matinga Raggatz, educator, Stateside’s education commentator
- Jessyca Matthews, Flint High School teacher
- Megan Owens, executive director of Transportation Riders United
- Kate Wells, reporter for Michigan Radio