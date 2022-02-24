Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

Today on Stateside, former US Ambassador Melvyn Levitsky provides insight into the recent arrival of Russian forces into Ukrainian territory. Hear about what this means and what to potentially expect in the weeks to come. Then, three Black Detroiters join for a discussion on code switching and what it takes to adapt to primarily White spaces.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

