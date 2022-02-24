Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
Today on Stateside, former US Ambassador Melvyn Levitsky provides insight into the recent arrival of Russian forces into Ukrainian territory. Hear about what this means and what to potentially expect in the weeks to come. Then, three Black Detroiters join for a discussion on code switching and what it takes to adapt to primarily White spaces.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW
- Melvyn Levitsky, retired ambassador and professor of international policy and practice at the University of Michigan.
- Sydney James, Detroit-based fine artist and muralist
- Kwaku Osei-Bonsu, cofounder of Detroit Black Restaurant Week, EastEats and IdlewildEats
- Bryce Huffman, reporter and producer at Bridge Detroit and host of the Michigan Radio Podcast Same Same Different