© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

Published February 24, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, former US Ambassador Melvyn Levitsky provides insight into the recent arrival of Russian forces into Ukrainian territory. Hear about what this means and what to potentially expect in the weeks to come. Then, three Black Detroiters join for a discussion on code switching and what it takes to adapt to primarily White spaces.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Melvyn Levitsky, retired ambassador and professor of international policy and practice at the University of Michigan.
  • Sydney James, Detroit-based fine artist and muralist
  • Kwaku Osei-Bonsu, cofounder of Detroit Black Restaurant Week, EastEats and IdlewildEats
  • Bryce Huffman, reporter and producer at Bridge Detroit and host of the Michigan Radio Podcast Same Same Different

Tags

Stateside ukraineBlack History in MichiganU.S Russia Relationsculture
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content