Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Published February 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST
As the crisis between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, many U.S. citizens with ties to either of the two countries are facing a unique set of circumstances. Today on Stateside, a Ukrainian professor and a Russian filmmaker, both currently living in Michigan, join to give their perspectives on the situation. Then, hear about how property owners in Michigan are dealing with Great Lakes shoreline erosion on a new episode of Interlochen Public Radio's [Un]Natural Selection.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Eugene Bondarenko, lecturer, Ukrainian and Russian Cultures and Languages, University of Michigan Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures
  • Jenny Feterovich, filmmaker (The Russian Five)
  • Dan Wanschura, program director, Interlochen Public Radio

Tags

Stateside ukraineU.S Russia RelationsThe Russian Fiverussiavladimir putiniprerosionhomeownersclimate change
