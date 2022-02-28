© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Published February 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell checks in with Stateside about the movement of U.S. military personnel to Europe and the possibility of releasing oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends gas prices spiking. Documentary film maker and food critic Mark Kurlyandchik discusses Ukrainian cuisine and an event using food to promote solidarity. And, northern Michigan public health leader Lisa Peacock explains how fights over school masking and a hostile work environment have taken a toll, prompting her plans to step down this spring.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Debbie Dingell, U.S. Congresswoman, Democrat representing Michigan's 12th District
  • Mark Kurlyandchik, Editorial Director of Frame in Hazel Park
  • Lisa Peacock, Health Officer for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department

Stateside Politicsukrainepublic healthmask mandatewar
