Stateside: Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell checks in with Stateside about the movement of U.S. military personnel to Europe and the possibility of releasing oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends gas prices spiking. Documentary film maker and food critic Mark Kurlyandchik discusses Ukrainian cuisine and an event using food to promote solidarity. And, northern Michigan public health leader Lisa Peacock explains how fights over school masking and a hostile work environment have taken a toll, prompting her plans to step down this spring.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

