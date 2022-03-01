Stateside: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Today on Stateside, we hear from two members of Congress from Michigan — Democrat Haley Stevens and Republican Bill Huizenga — as they detail their stances on the U.S. response to the conflict in Ukraine and offer insights into tonight's State of the Union address. Plus, an installment of Issues & Ales focuses on how COVID has impacted Michigan education and how it alters the future. And an essay on the choices we make to de-stress.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Haley Stevens, congresswoman (D-MI 11th District)
- Marquise Taylor, senior student and president of Black Student Union, Grand Blanc High School
- Nick Gregory, assistant principal, Waterford School District
- Lily Altavena, educational equity reporter, Detroit Free Press
- Matinga Ragatz, education consultant
- Tamar Charney, Ann Arbor based writer and media consultant
- Bill Huizenga, congressman (R-MI 2nd District)