© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Published March 1, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, we hear from two members of Congress from Michigan — Democrat Haley Stevens and Republican Bill Huizenga — as they detail their stances on the U.S. response to the conflict in Ukraine and offer insights into tonight's State of the Union address. Plus, an installment of Issues & Ales focuses on how COVID has impacted Michigan education and how it alters the future. And an essay on the choices we make to de-stress.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Haley Stevens, congresswoman (D-MI 11th District)
  • Marquise Taylor, senior student and president of Black Student Union, Grand Blanc High School
  • Nick Gregory, assistant principal, Waterford School District
  • Lily Altavena, educational equity reporter, Detroit Free Press
  • Matinga Ragatz, education consultant
  • Tamar Charney, Ann Arbor based writer and media consultant
  • Bill Huizenga, congressman (R-MI 2nd District)

Tags

Stateside ukrainerussiaforeign affairseducationCOVID
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content
  • stateside-full-show.png
    Stateside
    Stateside: Monday, Feb. 28, 2022
    Stateside Staff
    ,
    Congresswoman Debbie Dingell discusses Ukraine, the U.S. strategic oil reserve, and the 2022 election. A restaurant’s plan to support Ukrainians through a “Slavic Solidarity” menu and event. And, why a northern Michigan public health officer is choosing to leave her post.
  • A group of people in coats is gathered in a parking lot. Some hold a large ukranian flag, others hold signs that say "help ukraine" and other slogans. Many also hold smaller Ukranian flags.
    Stateside
    Stateside Podcast: Michiganders fear for Ukraine's future
    April Van Buren
    ,
    Ukrainians woke up to the sound of explosions today as Russian forces launched an attack on the capital city Kyiv. Today, you’re going to hear from two Michiganders with close ties to both Ukraine and Russia. And we'll dig into the stakes of the conflict unfolding between the two countries.
  • Lisa Peacock
    Stateside
    Stateside Podcast: Michigan health officer says “enough”
    Erin Allen
    ,
    During the pandemic, local public health officials have had the hard job of writing the road rules for their communities. Add to that harassment from the public and lack of support from health boards. Today, we hear from a NW Michigan health director who recently decided enough is enough.