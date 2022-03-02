© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Published March 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST
stateside-full-show.png

Congressman Tim Walberg (R MI-7) reacts to last night’s State of the Union address, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and discusses changes to his district under Michigan’s new congressional maps. Then, the Michigan History Center's Jillian Reese shares the story of Violet Lewis, the founder of Michigan's only historically Black College. Lastly, Ukrainian American Scholar Mykola Murskyj discusses the long history of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Tim Walberg, U.S. Congressman (Republican representing MI District 7)
  • Jillian Reese, Curator of Exhibits at Michigan History Center
  • Mykola Murskyj, Chair of the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan 

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants.
