Stateside: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Published March 3, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
On today's Stateside, the fate of car crash victims in Michigan continues to hang in the balance under the state's new no-fault insurance law - and the consequences have started to become deadly. Hear what members of the Michigan Interfaith Coalition had to say at a vigil held for victims who have lost their life as a result of losing their care. Then, we discuss how Michigan's mid-size hospitals have been financially affected by the pandemic.

Reporter Jordyn Grzelewski joins to talk Ford Motor Company and how the Michigan industry powerhouse is transforming their manufacturing model with an all-new, electric-only production line. Plus, hear about a new ballot proposal that seeks to change term limits in Michigan's legislature.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Tracy Samilton, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Dustin Walsh, reporter, Crain’s Detroit Business
  • Jordyn Grzelewski, Autos & Business Reporter, The Detroit News
  • Zach Gorchow, editor and publisher, Gongwer News Service

