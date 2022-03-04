© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Mar. 4, 2022

Published March 4, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, legislative leaders pass a $2.5 billion tax cut, promising more money in Michiganders’ pockets — but Governor Whitmer is not on board. Then, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive, shares guidance on decision-making amid dropping COVID numbers and rescinding mask mandates. Plus, another installment of Interlochen Public Radio's [Un]Natural Selection series examines the efficacy of species management intervention.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dave Boucher, government and politics reporter, the Detroit Free Press
  • Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive, State of Michigan
  • Dan Wanschura, program director, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Morgan Springer, contributing editor, Interlochen Public Radio

Tags

Stateside Michigan Legislaturetax cutGovernor WhitmerCOVIDomicron variantclimate changeCheers!
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content
  • stateside new full show post
    Stateside
    Stateside: Thursday, March 3, 2022
    Stateside Staff
    ,
    Today on Stateside, Michigan residents mourn those lost as a result of the state's changes to the no-fault insurance law, and mid-size hospitals hit a rough financial patch. Plus, new developments in the Ford Motor Company business model and Michigan legislative term limits.
  • Lisa Peacock
    Stateside
    Stateside Podcast: Michigan health officer says “enough”
    Erin Allen
    ,
    During the pandemic, local public health officials have had the hard job of writing the road rules for their communities. Add to that harassment from the public and lack of support from health boards. Today, we hear from a NW Michigan health director who recently decided enough is enough.
  • kelly-sikkema-byC5QfWH0F4-unsplash.jpg
    Stateside
    Stateside Podcast: Are Michigan COVID cases receding?
    Erin Allen
    ,
    After months of hospital overcrowding and wide community spread of the omicron variant, public health indicators are showing some turnaround. And one by one, Michigan's county health departments in populous areas have dropped mask mandates for schools. Could omicron finally be letting up?
  • stateside new full show post
    Stateside
    Stateside: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
    Stateside Staff
    ,
    On today's how, we bring you more updates on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and what this means for citizens. Plus, hear about shoreline erosion on our Great Lakes with IPR's [Un]Natural Selection.
  • stateside-full-show.png
    Stateside
    Stateside: Friday, Feb. 18, 2022
    Stateside Staff
    ,
    A look into the data behind Michigan's recent COVID drop and the intersection of science and politics. An update on Enbridge and the Line 5 pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac. A celebration of actor Nicolas Cage in Detroit. Interlochen Public Radio's Dan Wanschura talks the unintended consequences of human intervention in nature.