Stateside: Friday, Mar. 4, 2022
Today on Stateside, legislative leaders pass a $2.5 billion tax cut, promising more money in Michiganders’ pockets — but Governor Whitmer is not on board. Then, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive, shares guidance on decision-making amid dropping COVID numbers and rescinding mask mandates. Plus, another installment of Interlochen Public Radio's [Un]Natural Selection series examines the efficacy of species management intervention.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Dave Boucher, government and politics reporter, the Detroit Free Press
- Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive, State of Michigan
- Dan Wanschura, program director, Interlochen Public Radio
- Morgan Springer, contributing editor, Interlochen Public Radio