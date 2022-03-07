© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Mar. 7, 2022

Published March 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST
The Great Lakes are getting saltier, according to a new study out of Wisconsin. It's probably no surprise that the salinity is tied to the amount of salt we put on our roadways in winter, but the effects on the ecosystem of the lakes is harmful. Also on Stateside today, a conversation with two enterprising students at University of Michigan who noticed quickly that campus lacks enough African American beauty and care products, and came up with an idea to fill the void. And, the Michigan History Center brings the story of a land dispute in the Thumb region.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Rob Mooney, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Wisconsin - Madison’s Center for Limnology
  • Jason Schultz, assistant archivist, Michigan History Center
  • Mia Wilson, co-founderYouniversity Beauty Supply
  • Rico Ozuna-Harrison, co-founder, Youniversity Beauty Supply

Stateside Great LakesEnvironmentUniversity of Michigan
