Stateside: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Published March 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST
Today on Stateside, Flint Congressman Dan Kildee examines US involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, just after President Biden bans Russian oil imports. Then, independent bookstores The Resistance Reads and Socialight Society bring social change and representation to Lansing. Also, Stateside assistant producer Elizabeth Harlow explores ice climbing in Michigan. Plus, a new University of Michigan study shows EVs emit 64% less than ICE over their lifetime.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dan Kildee, Congressman (D-MI 5th District)
  • Fae Mitchell, co-founder and co-owner, The Resistance Reads
  • Nyshell Lawrence, creator, Socialight Society
  • Elizabeth Harlow, assistant producer, Stateside
  • Mai Hitosuyanagi, organizer, Send Friends
  • Gregory A. Keoleian, director, Center for Sustainable Systems

