© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Published March 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST
stateside new full show post

On today's Stateside, we talk more about the fallout from Michigan's no-fault auto insurance law as the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Fund payout checks start to roll out. Then, hear about a 172-foot schooner-barge wreck that was recently discovered on the floor of Lake Superior, and MLive reporter Lindsay Moore joins to discuss the state of Michigan's unions. Plus, Ukrainian-American Irina Bondarenko offers her perspective on the past two weeks of war in Ukraine.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Chad Livengood, senior editor, Crain’s Detroit Business
  • Corey Adkins, communications and content director, Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society
  • Lindsay Moore, statewide reporter, MLive
  • Irina Bondarenko, lead statistician, Biostatistics Department at University of Michigan School of Public Health.

Tags

Stateside ukraineU.S Russia Relationsshipwrecksno fault auto insuranceFallout of No-Fault Reformcar crashunionizationGreat Lakes
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content