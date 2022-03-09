Stateside: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
On today's Stateside, we talk more about the fallout from Michigan's no-fault auto insurance law as the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Fund payout checks start to roll out. Then, hear about a 172-foot schooner-barge wreck that was recently discovered on the floor of Lake Superior, and MLive reporter Lindsay Moore joins to discuss the state of Michigan's unions. Plus, Ukrainian-American Irina Bondarenko offers her perspective on the past two weeks of war in Ukraine.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW
- Chad Livengood, senior editor, Crain’s Detroit Business
- Corey Adkins, communications and content director, Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society
- Lindsay Moore, statewide reporter, MLive
- Irina Bondarenko, lead statistician, Biostatistics Department at University of Michigan School of Public Health.