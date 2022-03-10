© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Published March 10, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, as Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib catches pro-Israel backlash for her positions on Palestine, she eyes re-election in a newly redrawn Metro-Detroit district. Then, the story of foodie-favorite Zingerman's restaurants is archived in a new book, Satisfaction Guaranteed: How Zingerman’s Built a Corner Deli into a Global Food Community. Plus, the Michigan House votes to suspend the state's excise tax on gasoline, as prices at the pump soar.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Rozina Ali, journalist, New York Times
  • Micheline "Micki" Maynard, author, historian
  • Charley Ballard, professor of economics, Michigan State University
  • Ken Sikkema, former State Representative and State Senate Majority Leader

Tags

Stateside Rashida TlaibredistrictingpalestineZingerman'smichigan businessgasoline pricesexcise tax
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content