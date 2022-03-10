Stateside: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Today on Stateside, as Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib catches pro-Israel backlash for her positions on Palestine, she eyes re-election in a newly redrawn Metro-Detroit district. Then, the story of foodie-favorite Zingerman's restaurants is archived in a new book, Satisfaction Guaranteed: How Zingerman’s Built a Corner Deli into a Global Food Community. Plus, the Michigan House votes to suspend the state's excise tax on gasoline, as prices at the pump soar.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Rozina Ali, journalist, New York Times
- Micheline "Micki" Maynard, author, historian
- Charley Ballard, professor of economics, Michigan State University
- Ken Sikkema, former State Representative and State Senate Majority Leader