Stateside: Friday, March 11, 2022

Today on Stateside, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary and former governor of Michigan Jennifer Granholm returns to the state to tour sustainability businesses. Plus, an essay from Ann Arbor-based writer Tamar Charney tackles the anxiety surrounding nuclear threats.

Then, the federal trial of four defendants accused of a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer begins. Also, PJ's Lager House gears up from Detroit's first St. Patricks Day parade since 2019. And, Interlochen Public Radio brings the latest installment of their podcast series, [Un]Natural Selection.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

