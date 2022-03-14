Stateside: Monday, Mar. 14, 2022

Benton Harbor residents still don't have clear guidance from the state on whether their water is safe to drink after high lead levels were found in the city. Also, Detroit-based broadcaster Christy McDonald shares her journey to become an advocate for colon cancer screening after losing her husband, sports broadcaster Jamie Samuelson, to the disease a year ago. And Michigan recently expanded bobcat hunting in the state. Finally, an update on the Gordie Howe Bridge span entering its final phase of construction over the Detroit River.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW: