Stateside: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Today on Stateside, Michigan social media influencers receive thousands of dollars from the state health department to promote the COVID shot. Then, how Elsie Roxborough, who came from a wealthy, mixed-race, Detroit family, passed as a white woman after moving to New York. Plus, Bryce Huffman and Christine Ferretti of Bridge Detroit break down Mayor Mike Duggan's longstanding campaign against urban blight.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Kate Wells, reporter, Michigan Radio
- Ken Coleman, reporter, Michigan Advance
- Bryce Huffman, reporter, Bridge Detroit
- Christine Ferretti, associate editor, Bridge Detroit