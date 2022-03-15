Stateside: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Today on Stateside, Michigan social media influencers receive thousands of dollars from the state health department to promote the COVID shot. Then, how Elsie Roxborough, who came from a wealthy, mixed-race, Detroit family, passed as a white woman after moving to New York. Plus, Bryce Huffman and Christine Ferretti of Bridge Detroit break down Mayor Mike Duggan's longstanding campaign against urban blight.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

