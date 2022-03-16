Stateside: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Today’s show kicks off with sports writer Brendan Quinn’s look at the Michigan and Michigan State men’s basketball teams as both head into NCAA tournament competition this week. Stateside’s Erin Allen and Professor Sandra Gunning discuss cultural representations of Black people living as white, like Rebecca Hall’s film adaptation of Passing and Britt Bennett’s novel The Vanishing Half. Chad Stewart of the DNR shares some good wildlife news: an update on Michigan’s small but healthy elk herd. And finally, Interlochen Public Radio's Max Copeland shares how a seasonal role creates a year-round identity for some of Michigan’s professional Santas.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

