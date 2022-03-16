© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Published March 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
Today’s show kicks off with sports writer Brendan Quinn’s look at the Michigan and Michigan State men’s basketball teams as both head into NCAA tournament competition this week. Stateside’s Erin Allen and Professor Sandra Gunning discuss cultural representations of Black people living as white, like Rebecca Hall’s film adaptation of Passing and Britt Bennett’s novel The Vanishing Half. Chad Stewart of the DNR shares some good wildlife news: an update on Michigan’s small but healthy elk herd. And finally, Interlochen Public Radio's Max Copeland shares how a seasonal role creates a year-round identity for some of Michigan’s professional Santas.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Brendan Quinn, Senior Writer at The Athletic
  • Sandra Gunning, Professor of American Studies and Afroamerican and African Studies at the University of Michigan
  • Erin Allen, Stateside Producer
  • Chad Stewart, Deer and Elk Biologist at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources
  • Max Copeland, Reporter at Interlochen Public Radio

