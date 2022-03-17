Stateside: Thursday, March 17, 2022

© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Today on Stateside, Rep. Peter Meijer weighs in on U.S. intervention in Ukraine. Then, State House Speaker Jason Wentworth says it’s “time to move on” from the push to revise Michigan’s auto no-fault law. Plus, a Detroit Free Press report on a 12-year-old Michigan homeschooler who is unable to read or write. And, an opera adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel Parable of the Sower, which tells the story of a teenage girl leading a rag-tag group of followers through a futuristic, dystopian America.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Peter Meijer, U.S. Representative (R-MI 3rd District)
  • Tracy Samilton, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Lily Altavena, educational equity reporter, Detroit Free Press
  • Toshi Reagon, musician, composer, and producer

