Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Mar. 18, 2022

Published March 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, automakers are sold out of EVs for years to come. We talk to Then, a conversation with the owners of Dynamite Hill Farms, where maple sap is converted to sugar or syrup in the Anishinaabe tradition. Plus, rekindling the relationship between fire and Michigan's forest.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Phoebe Wall Howard, automotive reporter, Detroit Free Press
  • Jerry Jondreau, member of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community and Dynamite Hill Farms operator
  • Katy Bresette, member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe and Dynamite Hill Farms operator
  • Patrick Shea, reporter at Interlochen Public Radio. You can find more from IPR's series [Un]Natural Selection here.

Stateside EVsautoAnishinaabemaple syrupenvironmentalismInterlochen
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
  • stateside-full-show.png
    Stateside
    Stateside: Thursday, March 17, 2022
    Stateside Staff
    ,
    U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer speaks on the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Michigan's no-fault auto law is here to stay. A Michigan homeschool student struggles with literacy. An opera adaptation of "Parable of the Sower" comes to the University of Michigan Musical Society.
  • An arm holds a gas dispenser into a car's gas tank. Out of focus in the background is a teal gas pump.
    Stateside
    Stateside Podcast: Bloated politics and gas price inflation
    April Van Buren
    ,
    On today's pod, how the war in Ukraine is upsetting a global conversation about our use of energy in an era of climate change, and how the ripple effect of that convergence is being felt here at home.
  • Peabody Ice Climbing.jpg
    Stateside
    Making climbing more gender-inclusive, one ice tower at a time
    Elizabeth Harlow
    ,
    Climbing has exploded in popularity from a niche outdoor activity into a mainstream fitness option. As it has, groups like Send Friends have popped up to make gyms, crags, and ice pillars friendlier to new women and nonbinary climbers. Listen to a first time ice climber's experience joining the group at a unique venue offering 72 feet of elevation on artificial ice.