Stateside: Friday, Mar. 18, 2022
Today on Stateside, automakers are sold out of EVs for years to come. We talk to Then, a conversation with the owners of Dynamite Hill Farms, where maple sap is converted to sugar or syrup in the Anishinaabe tradition. Plus, rekindling the relationship between fire and Michigan's forest.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Phoebe Wall Howard, automotive reporter, Detroit Free Press
- Jerry Jondreau, member of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community and Dynamite Hill Farms operator
- Katy Bresette, member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe and Dynamite Hill Farms operator
- Patrick Shea, reporter at Interlochen Public Radio. You can find more from IPR's series [Un]Natural Selection here.