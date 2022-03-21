© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, March 21, 2022

Published March 21, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced earlier this month that Michigan will soon receive $800 million of opioid settlement money to fight addiction in the state, with half earmarked for local governments. Attorney Mark Bernstein organized all but two of the Michigan municipal clients who banded together to work on these cases. Hillsdale County Commission Chair Mark Wiley represents one of the hard-hit counties that will receive funds. Today on Stateside, they join us to discuss the settlement and what it means for Michigan’s opioid crisis.

After that, we revisit two of our favorite author conversations. Novelist Angeline Boulley discusses her debut YA hit The Firekeeper’s Daughter and poet Nandi Comer shares an essay on Black generational wealth and her family’s struggle to hang onto their house in Detroit.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mark Bernstein, attorney and University of Michigan Regent (Democrat)
  • Mark Wiley, Hillsdale County Commission Chair (Republican)
  • Angeline Boulley, author of The Firekeeper’s Daughter
  • Nandi Comer, poet, educator, and Detroit native

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
