Stateside: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Today on Stateside, the auto industry is among the many other job fields struggling to find and retain employees. Then, a deep dive into the life and legacy of Tecumseh and Tenskwatawa, two Indigenous leaders with long-lasting impact on Michigan.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Jamie LaReau, automotive reporter, Detroit Free Press
- Peter Cozzens, writer, historian, author of Tecumseh and the Prophet: the Shawnee Brothers Who Defied a Nation
- Eric Hemenway, director of archives and records, Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians; member, Michigan Historical Commission