© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. Michigan Radio will take part in a statewide tornado drill. This will only be a test. In the event of an actual tornado, severe weather, or other emergency, information would follow the test.
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Published March 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
stateside podcast logo

Today on Stateside, the auto industry is among the many other job fields struggling to find and retain employees. Then, a deep dive into the life and legacy of Tecumseh and Tenskwatawa, two Indigenous leaders with long-lasting impact on Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jamie LaReau, automotive reporter, Detroit Free Press
  • Peter Cozzens, writer, historian, author of Tecumseh and the Prophet: the Shawnee Brothers Who Defied a Nation
  • Eric Hemenway, director of archives and records, Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians; member, Michigan Historical Commission

Tags

Stateside auto industryauto jobsemploymenttecumsehindigenous peopleMichigan history
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content