Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Published March 23, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, Republicans in Michigan are facing intraparty strife as different factions vie for control and the future of conservative politics. We talked about it with political reporter Craig Mauger.

We also revisited some of our favorite conversations with authors over the past year. First, musician Alice Randall on Southern music up north.  Then, novelist Ellen Airgood introduced us to workers doing low-wage jobs in the Upper Peninsula.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

Craig Mauger, political reporter at the Detroit News

Alice Randall, songwriter and author of the novel Black Bottom Saints and other books

Taylor Wizner, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio. You can find her story about Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program in Benzie County here.

Ellen Airgood, author of Tin Camp Road and other books

Stateside Michigan GOPauthor interviewmichigan books
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
