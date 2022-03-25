© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, March 25, 2022

Published March 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, we revisit our conversation with northern Michigan health officer Lisa Peacock, who will be leaving her position next month. Then, hear from the minds behind Ojibwe.net - a website that focuses on Anishinaabe language and culture. Plus the story of Olympic hockey player Taffy Abel, as told by his nephew.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Lisa Peacock, health officer, Benzie-Leelenau District Health Department.
  • Margaret Noodin, poet, teacher of language, director of the Electa Quinney Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
  • Stacie Sheldon, UX Strategist, Designer & Researcher, author.
  • George Jones, nephew of Taffy Abel

Tags

Stateside OjibweAnishinaabewebsiteshockeyhealth reformpublic health
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content