Stateside: Friday, March 25, 2022
Today on Stateside, we revisit our conversation with northern Michigan health officer Lisa Peacock, who will be leaving her position next month. Then, hear from the minds behind Ojibwe.net - a website that focuses on Anishinaabe language and culture. Plus the story of Olympic hockey player Taffy Abel, as told by his nephew.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Lisa Peacock, health officer, Benzie-Leelenau District Health Department.
- Margaret Noodin, poet, teacher of language, director of the Electa Quinney Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Stacie Sheldon, UX Strategist, Designer & Researcher, author.
- George Jones, nephew of Taffy Abel