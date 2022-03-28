© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, March 28, 2022

Published March 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
DTE Energy customers in Michigan pay higher electricity rates than most other Great Lakes residents. Outlier Media and ProPublica partnered up to investigate the utility’s recent rate hikes and account shutoffs. Outlier Executive Editor Sarah Alvarez joins us to discuss findings, including a series of state regulatory choices that favored investors over ratepayers.

Then, Hannah Schauer shares what you need to know about springtime coyote activity, including how to protect your pet and why coyotes near your home might not be a bad thing.

Finally, a lively conversion with legendary storyteller Harvey Ovshinsky about his experience documenting Detroit in print, TV, and more since the 1960s.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Sarah Alvarez, founder and executive editor of Outlier Media
  • Hannah Schauer, wildlife communications coordinator at Michigan Department of Natural Resources
  • Harvey Ovshinsky, storyteller, media producer, teacher, and author of Scratching the Surface

Tags

Stateside DTE EnergyDetroitenergy billsenergy policywildlifestorytellingmedia
