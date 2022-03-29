© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Published March 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, as State health officials adjust their approach to reporting COVID numbers, Dr. Marisa Eisenberg of the School of Public Health at University of Michigan breaks down this current juncture in the pandemic. Then, Frances Kai-Hwa Wang's new poetry collection, You Cannot Resist Me When My Hair is in Braids, documents a dramatic shift in her life. Plus, how cultural script prioritizing passion in career choice can be a double-edged sword.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dr. Marisa Eisenberg, mathematical epidemiologist and associate professor of epidemiology, complex systems, & mathematics, University of Michigan
  • Frances Kai-Hwa Wang, author, lecturer, American culture, program in Asian/Pacific Islander American studies, University of Michigan
  • Erin Cech, associate professor of sociology and mechanical engineering, University of Michigan

