Stateside: Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022
Today on Stateside, we discussed the newly signed Building Michigan Together Plan, and what it means for state infrastructure moving forward. Then, how vernal pools can serve as an indicator of an ecosystem's health. Plus, remembering former Detroit Symphony Orchestra executive director Anne Parsons, who passed this week at age 64.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW
- Chad Livengood, senior editor, Crain’s Detroit Business
- Colin Jackson, reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
- Emily Bingham, reporter, MLive
- Yu Man Lee, conservation scientist at Michigan State University
- Leonard Slatkin, retired conductor and music director laureate for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra