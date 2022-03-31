© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022

Published March 31, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, we discussed the newly signed Building Michigan Together Plan, and what it means for state infrastructure moving forward. Then, how vernal pools can serve as an indicator of an ecosystem's health. Plus, remembering former Detroit Symphony Orchestra executive director Anne Parsons, who passed this week at age 64.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Chad Livengood, senior editor, Crain’s Detroit Business
  • Colin Jackson, reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Emily Bingham, reporter, MLive
  • Yu Man Lee, conservation scientist at Michigan State University
  • Leonard Slatkin, retired conductor and music director laureate for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Tags

Stateside InfrastructureGovernor WhitmertreesDetroit Symphony OrchestraLeonard Slatkin
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
Facts Matter - square (1).png
Related Content