© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Published March 31, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of four men accused of trying to kidnap Governor Whitmer. We got an update on the case—and heard what the defense might argue. Then, we broke down the multi-million dollar disagreement over water bills in Highland Park that has spilled over into at least 18 other Wayne County municipalities.

Also, a look at how Michigan vet clinics, faced with a worker shortage, have adjusted practices to limit building capacity. Plus, writer and Flint native Kelsey Ronan talked to us about her new book, Chevy in the Hole, a story about love, addiction, and resilience.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • James David Dickson, Wayne County reporter, Detroit News
  • Dr. Erin Howard, president, Michigan Veterinary Medical Association
  • Kelsey Ronan, author of Chevy in the Hole

Tags

Stateside Whitmer Kidnapping Plotwayne countywater billsVeterinariansMichigan authors
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
Facts Matter - square (1).png
Related Content