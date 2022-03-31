Stateside: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Today on Stateside, prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of four men accused of trying to kidnap Governor Whitmer. We got an update on the case—and heard what the defense might argue. Then, we broke down the multi-million dollar disagreement over water bills in Highland Park that has spilled over into at least 18 other Wayne County municipalities.

Also, a look at how Michigan vet clinics, faced with a worker shortage, have adjusted practices to limit building capacity. Plus, writer and Flint native Kelsey Ronan talked to us about her new book, Chevy in the Hole, a story about love, addiction, and resilience.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

