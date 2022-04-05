Stateside: Monday, April 4, 2022

To kick off today’s show, Ken Kolker joins us to break down the latest in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer. After that, we revisit a conversation on Michigan’s new cannabis consumption lounges; the first legally licensed space has just opened and more are coming soon. Then, a look at why enrollment at Central Michigan University has plummeted and how the university is responding. Finally, DTE Energy responds to an investigative report on service shut-offs in Detroit.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

