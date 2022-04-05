Stateside: Monday, April 4, 2022
To kick off today’s show, Ken Kolker joins us to break down the latest in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer. After that, we revisit a conversation on Michigan’s new cannabis consumption lounges; the first legally licensed space has just opened and more are coming soon. Then, a look at why enrollment at Central Michigan University has plummeted and how the university is responding. Finally, DTE Energy responds to an investigative report on service shut-offs in Detroit.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Ken Kolker, reporter at WOOD TV
- Annalise Frank, cannabis industry reporter [originally aired Feb. 22, 2022]
- Isabel Lohman, education reporter at Bridge Michigan
- Trevor Lauer, president and COO of DTE Electric