Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Published April 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, after more than three decades in office, Michigan congressman Fred Upton is retiring. Also, a look at how dark money is shaping the race for Michigan attorney general. Plus, a conversation with Wayne Kramer, part of the legendary Detroit band MC5. 

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Simon Schuster, director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network
  • Wayne Kramer, guitarist, singer, songwriter, producer, and film and television composer, co-founder of MC5
  • Andrea Bitely, senior director at Truscott Rossman

Stateside MC5Fred UptonElectionsAttorney GeneralDetroit musiccampaign finance
