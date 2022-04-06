Stateside: Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022

Today on Stateside, Professor Jeffrey Morenoff co-authored a study estimating the extent of Detroit’s population undercount in the 2020 census. He joined us to explain the findings and the stakes of getting the record right. Then, Interlochen Public Radio’s [Un]Natural Selection series explored the possible future of genetically modified trout in Lake Michigan. Finally, journalist Byard Duncan discussed the Republican candidates who are raising their profiles by campaigning around the Big Lie , claiming loudly and falsely that Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

