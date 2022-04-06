© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022

Published April 6, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, Professor Jeffrey Morenoff co-authored a study estimating the extent of Detroit’s population undercount in the 2020 census. He joined us to explain the findings and the stakes of getting the record right. Then, Interlochen Public Radio’s [Un]Natural Selection series explored the possible future of genetically modified trout in Lake Michigan. Finally, journalist Byard Duncan discussed the Republican candidates who are raising their profiles by campaigning around the Big Lie, claiming loudly and falsely that Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jeffrey Morenoff, professor in the Department of Sociology and research professor in the Population Studies Center and Survey Research Center at the University of Michigan
  • Dan Wanschura, program director at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Morgan Springer, contributing editor at Interlochen Public Radio. You can find more from IPR's [Un]Natural Selection series here.
  • Byard Duncan, ProPublica reporter formerly with Reveal News. You can find the full episode of Reveal's "Campaigning on the Big Lie" here.

Tags

Stateside Election 2022Detroit 2020 censusMichigan GOPfishGreat Lakes
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Facts Matter - square (1).png
Related Content