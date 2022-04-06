Stateside: Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022
Today on Stateside, Professor Jeffrey Morenoff co-authored a study estimating the extent of Detroit’s population undercount in the 2020 census. He joined us to explain the findings and the stakes of getting the record right. Then, Interlochen Public Radio’s [Un]Natural Selection series explored the possible future of genetically modified trout in Lake Michigan. Finally, journalist Byard Duncan discussed the Republican candidates who are raising their profiles by campaigning around the Big Lie, claiming loudly and falsely that Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Jeffrey Morenoff, professor in the Department of Sociology and research professor in the Population Studies Center and Survey Research Center at the University of Michigan
- Dan Wanschura, program director at Interlochen Public Radio
- Morgan Springer, contributing editor at Interlochen Public Radio. You can find more from IPR's [Un]Natural Selection series here.
- Byard Duncan, ProPublica reporter formerly with Reveal News. You can find the full episode of Reveal's "Campaigning on the Big Lie" here.