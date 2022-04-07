Stateside: Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022
Today on Stateside, a two-part segment on the future of Michigan abortion rights, after Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Planned Parenthood both filed lawsuits over a 1931 anti-abortion law. Then, Detroit rap artist Miz Korona looks back at her performance in 8 Mile and forward to her upcoming EP release.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Rick Pluta, capitol bureau chief, Michigan Public Radio Network
- Deb LaBelle, lead counsel in Planned Parenthood of Michigan lawsuit
- Miz Korona, rap artist, fashion designer, photographer, educator