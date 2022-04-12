Stateside: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Today on Stateside, in a two-part segment, a GOP county convention in Macomb erupted in intra-party strife. Then, the causes and effects behind Michigan's slow start to shipping season in the Great Lakes. Plus, an alternative for Catholics tired of Lent Friday fish fries — muskrat, a meal approved by the Archdiocese of Detroit. And a Detroiter received a parking ticket from an Ilitch-family owned real estate company, sparking debate over the company's legal authority.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Clara Hendrickson, reporter, Detroit Free Press
- Craig Mauger, political reporter, The Detroit News
- Mark Fisher, president and CEO, Council of the Great Lakes Region
- Lisa Vidaurri-Bowling, freelance journalist
- Nancy Kaffer, Columnist, Detroit Free Press