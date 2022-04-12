© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Published April 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, in a two-part segment, a GOP county convention in Macomb erupted in intra-party strife. Then, the causes and effects behind Michigan's slow start to shipping season in the Great Lakes. Plus, an alternative for Catholics tired of Lent Friday fish fries — muskrat, a meal approved by the Archdiocese of Detroit. And a Detroiter received a parking ticket from an Ilitch-family owned real estate company, sparking debate over the company's legal authority.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Clara Hendrickson, reporter, Detroit Free Press
  • Craig Mauger, political reporter, The Detroit News
  • Mark Fisher, president and CEO, Council of the Great Lakes Region
  • Lisa Vidaurri-Bowling, freelance journalist
  • Nancy Kaffer, Columnist, Detroit Free Press

Tags

Stateside Michigan GOPpolitical partiesGreat LakesshippingLentdetroit parkingtraffic tickets
