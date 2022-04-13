© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Published April 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT
First up on Stateside, Lily Altavena shared the surprising ways Michigan schools have deployed $6B in minimally restricted Covid relief funds. After that, journalist Nina Ignaczak and physician Bridgette Jones dug into Detroit’s worsening asthma problem and how it affects children. In recent years, Detroit residents were hospitalized four times more often than other Michiganders, and Black Detroiters were three times more likely to be hospitalized than white Detroiters in 2019. Finally, Michigan Radio’s Dustin Dwyer shared what we know so far about the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya. A Grand Rapids police officer killed Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lily Altavena, reporter at Detroit Free Press
  • Nina Ignaczak, founder and editor of Planet Detroit
  • Bridgette Jones, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Physician at Children’s Mercy Research Institute, Kansas City and Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter at Michigan Radio

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
